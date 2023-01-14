Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Target Price to $40.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 14.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Core & Main by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 117,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.