Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $103.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.95 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

