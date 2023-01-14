Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.50) to GBX 2,750 ($33.50) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

About Diageo

Shares of DEO opened at $183.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.