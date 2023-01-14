Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Dialight Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DIALF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.
About Dialight
