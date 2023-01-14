Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Dialight Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIALF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Dialight has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

