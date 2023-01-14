DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $155.02 million and $9.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,795.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00421132 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016693 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00844313 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00107882 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00607701 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00217370 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,945,377,642 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.