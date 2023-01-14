Digital Financial Exchange Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $69.85 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Financial Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00425634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.44 or 0.30063390 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00862510 BTC.

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange launched on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Financial Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Financial Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.