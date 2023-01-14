Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.83 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00010558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $345.57 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.47 or 0.30152568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00870205 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.19392048 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $348.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

