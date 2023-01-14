Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

