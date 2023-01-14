DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.85. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 18,163 shares traded.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$82.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.