Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $6.70 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.70 to $6.70 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

