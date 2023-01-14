Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 16th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 645,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,223,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 617,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

