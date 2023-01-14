Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DGWPF opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

