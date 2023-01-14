Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up approximately 3.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Dropbox worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 64.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $23.07 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,826,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $278,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 572,298 shares of company stock worth $12,788,431 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

