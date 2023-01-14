DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. HSBC downgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Trading Down 2.3 %

DSV A/S stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. DSV A/S has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S ( OTCMKTS:DSDVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Research analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.