Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

DCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DCT opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

