dYdX Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and $98.20 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00007235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

