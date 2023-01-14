Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

