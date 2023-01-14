ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59.30 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $59.30 million and approximately $498.85 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044314 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017847 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00233945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29623134 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

