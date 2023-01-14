ELIS Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and $498.76 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00231365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29648149 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $498.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

