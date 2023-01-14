Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

ELKEF stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

About Elkem ASA

(Get Rating)

Read More

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.