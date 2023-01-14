Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
ELKEF stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Elkem ASA has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
About Elkem ASA
