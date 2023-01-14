Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
NYSE EARN opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.70.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.