Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE EARN opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

