Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Price Target Increased to SEK 58 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from SEK 55 to SEK 58 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 57.20 to SEK 49 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS THQQF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

