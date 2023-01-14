Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $41.76 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

