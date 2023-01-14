Enel SpA Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1137 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Enel Stock Up 0.6 %

Enel stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Enel has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.48) to €8.50 ($9.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.85) to €7.60 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

