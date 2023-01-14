Energy Web Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $107.39 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00015694 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $107.39 million and $1.61 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00426076 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.62 or 0.30094559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.64 or 0.00883597 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

