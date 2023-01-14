Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Up 1.4%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 15,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 18,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

