Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $39,855.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Irish sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,855.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,293.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

