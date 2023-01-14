Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Trading Down 3.3%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 27,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 100.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

