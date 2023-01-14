Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Trading Down 3.3%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTVGet Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 27,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 100.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

