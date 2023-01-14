Enzyme (MLN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.92 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $43.68 million and $5.92 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00102882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

