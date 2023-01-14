Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,024,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,090. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

