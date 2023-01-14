Epiq Partners LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,560 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

