EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 130.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

EPR stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EPR Properties by 396.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

