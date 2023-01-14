EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get EQT alerts:

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 42,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.