Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

