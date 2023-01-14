Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.60 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00008789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $118.60 million and $1.29 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,845.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00420727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00851422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00107356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00599100 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00215648 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,700,997 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.