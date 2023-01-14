Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.60 and last traded at $69.39. Approximately 3,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 110,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.
ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
