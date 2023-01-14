Ethereum Classic Price Tops $22.46 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $583.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.46 or 0.00107347 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,919.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00420166 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016671 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.42 or 0.00857641 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00598332 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001435 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00215718 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00222670 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,919,662 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
