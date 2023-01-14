Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EURN. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Euronav has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Amundi increased its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

