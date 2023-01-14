European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Trading 42.9% Higher

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
European Commercial REIT Stock Up 42.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.
