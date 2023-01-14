Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.25 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Everdome has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $55.25 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

