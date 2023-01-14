Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.84 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $55.84 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

