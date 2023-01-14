Evmos Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $149.57 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00425141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,248.94 or 0.30028538 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00865786 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

