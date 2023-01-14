Evolution Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 115,000 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 4.6% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

