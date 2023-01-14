Evolution Capital Management LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Evolution Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Evolution Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evolution Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOKM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 186.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LOKM opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

