Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Lowered to $24.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.6 %

EXEL stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

