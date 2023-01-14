Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $625.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $625.00 and last traded at $618.79, with a volume of 5690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $616.68.

FRFHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

