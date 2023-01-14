Fantom (FTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $310.72 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $829.37 million and $310.72 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantom Profile

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,706,976 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

