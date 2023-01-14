Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.
FPI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 879,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.76.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
