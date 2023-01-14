Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 879,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

