Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRT opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 217,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

