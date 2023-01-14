FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Shares of FDX opened at $188.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $256.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.